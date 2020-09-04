TC Beirne School of Law Scholarships – University of Queensland, Australia 2020
The School of Law at the University of Queensland is offering scholarships for outstanding international students seeking admission into a coursework masters programs in law—the Master of Laws (LLM), the Master of International Law (MIL), and the Master of International Commercial Law (MICLaw) or dual degree programs.
This scholarship program is awarded to outstanding international students on the basis of academic excellence and interest in a career in law.
Application Deadline: 30th October 2020
Eligible Countries: International students
To be Taken at (Country): Australia
Field(s) of Study: Law
Type: Masters
Number of Awards: 4
Value of Award: Four scholarships are on offer; two scholarships covering 50% of the tuition fees and two scholarships covering 25% of the tuition fees for courses undertaken towards the Master of Laws (LLM), Master of International Law (MIL) or Master of International Commercial Law (MICLaw) programs. The scholarship does not include living expenses, travel expenses, overseas health cover or the Student Services and Amenities fee.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have applied or are applying for admission into a postgraduate program in law and who have not yet commenced at UQ.
- Applicants must not simultaneously hold a similar scholarship
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: Interested applicants must first apply to study at UQ. You will need to apply to study the LLM, MIL, MICLaw or dual degree programs.
Once you have an existing application with UQ, or have received an offer, you can apply for a scholarship by submitting the application form together with the following supporting documentation:
- official academic transcript/s
- a personal statement outlining why you want, or have started, a career in law
- two reference letters
- evidence of English proficiency (e.g. IELTS)
- resume/CV.
Email your application to scholarships@law.uq.edu.au.
