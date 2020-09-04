TC Beirne School of Law Scholarships – University of Queensland, Australia 2020

The School of Law at the University of Queensland is offering scholarships for outstanding international students seeking admission into a coursework masters programs in law—the Master of Laws (LLM), the Master of International Law (MIL), and the Master of International Commercial Law (MICLaw) or dual degree programs.

This scholarship program is awarded to outstanding international students on the basis of academic excellence and interest in a career in law.

Application Deadline: 30th October 2020

Eligible Countries: International students

To be Taken at (Country): Australia

Field(s) of Study: Law

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: 4

Value of Award: Four scholarships are on offer; two scholarships covering 50% of the tuition fees and two scholarships covering 25% of the tuition fees for courses undertaken towards the Master of Laws (LLM), Master of International Law (MIL) or Master of International Commercial Law (MICLaw) programs. The scholarship does not include living expenses, travel expenses, overseas health cover or the Student Services and Amenities fee.

Also Apply: 2020 Presidential Scholarships At Kansas State University – USA

Eligibility:

Applicants must have applied or are applying for admission into a postgraduate program in law and who have not yet commenced at UQ.

Applicants must not simultaneously hold a similar scholarship

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Interested applicants must first apply to study at UQ. You will need to apply to study the LLM, MIL, MICLaw or dual degree programs.

Once you have an existing application with UQ, or have received an offer, you can apply for a scholarship by submitting the application form together with the following supporting documentation:

official academic transcript/s

a personal statement outlining why you want, or have started, a career in law

two reference letters

evidence of English proficiency (e.g. IELTS)

resume/CV.

Also Apply: AU$95,564 Integrated Water Centre Scholarships For International Students – Australia 2020

Email your application to scholarships@law.uq.edu.au.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

56 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)