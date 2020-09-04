Not Having S£X with Marvin Gaye is ‘a Great Regret’ – Jane Fonda

82-year-old activist and Hollywood actress, Jane Fonda has expressed regret of not sleeping with late R&B icon Marvin Gaye. Recounting how she turned down the “s3xual healing” singer in a Q&A with The New York Times, the actress said Gaye was so fond of her and even had a picture of her on his fridge.

When asked whether her greatest regret is that she never had s3x with Argentine revolutionary guerilla leader Che Guevara, Fonda replied: “No, I don’t think about him.”

Instead, she mourned her opportunity with the Prince of Soul. She added that being married at that time, stopped her from getting down with the singer.

Fonda said;

“No, I don’t think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye.

“He wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

Asked if Gaye’s pickup line included the phrase “s3xual healing,” Fonda responded;

“I needed some but he didn’t say that, no.

“But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later, after he was dead.”

When asked about her time spent with “The Chase” co-star Marlon Brando, Fonda said;

“Disappointing. But a great actor.”Marvin Gaye died at the age of 44 after being shot by his father.

Fonda on the other hand has been married three times, first to Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973. She married second husband Hayden in 1973, separating in 1990. Finally, she married Ted Turner in 1991, divorcing him in 2001. She most recently dated producer Richard Perry, from 2009-2017.

