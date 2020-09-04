NBC installs high-speed canning line

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited has announced the successful installation of a new high-speed canning line at its Ikeja, Lagos plant, as it forges ahead with its business transformation and optimisation plan.

According to a statement issued by Associate Consultant, Content, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Akintayo Abodunrin, the line would increase the company’s production capacity for canned products, thereby reducing production time and making more Coca-Cola can products available across the country.

In addition to the increased production capacity, the statement said all Coca-Cola products from the line would come in modern sleek cans.

Commenting on the company’s latest milestone, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Ekuma Eze, said the new line and its supporting capital investment were in line with the company’s commitment to continue investing in the country.

punch

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)