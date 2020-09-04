Ikorodu Bois Pay Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman by Remaking Scenes from “Black Panther” – Video

Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian group known for recreating movie scenes and music videos with household items, have paid a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman following his sudden death which left his fans and the film world stunned.

The American actor, 43, died on Friday, August 28, after a four-year secret battle with colon cancer.

To honour the late actor, Ikorodu Bois decided to remake scenes from his popular superhero movie, “Black Panther.” The youngsters played the roles of ‘Black Panther, M’Baku, Nakia, Shuri, T’Chaka, and many others.

Watch the touching video below.

