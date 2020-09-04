Firm promotes financial investment knowledge

Comercio Partners, an investment banking firm in Nigeria, has said many Nigerians are not aware of the financial asset products available to build a diversified investment portfolio for the rainy day

It said this in a statement on Thursday entitled ‘Comercio partners to leverage new normal to bring best experience to investors.’

It also said it would leverage the new business environment in the country, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic to bring the best investors’ experience through its depth of resources.

The firm stated, “It has been observed that Nigerians have a lax propensity to saving; however, this is not necessarily true.

“What mostly is lacked is the ability to make the right investment decisions.

“Many Nigerians are either not aware of the financial asset products available to them or lack the knowledge to build a diversified investment portfolio for the rainy day.”

Speaking on how to bring new experience to investors in the new normal business environment, the Head Financial Advisory/Co-Managing Partner of Comercio Partners Limited, Steve Osho, said, “We see a great future in Africa; occurrences such as the pandemic is a reminder of this assertion.”

“We like the dream of the future better than the history of the past; our words, messages, actions, services, businesses further confirm our belief in Africa’s business ecosystem,” Osho stated.

Osho added, “By leveraging on our wealth of experience, skills and knowledge of the market, we will continually explore opportunities to create significant value for our clients.

“As portfolio managers, we design investment strategies based on our clients’ investment objectives, risk appetite and time horizon.”

According to the Head of Trading /Co-Managing Partner, Nnamdi Nwizu, the world as we know it has changed over the last six months.

“Comercio Partners is ready to partner with you and lead you to the new tomorrow,” he said.

The Head of Investments/Co-Managing Partner, Tosin Osunkoya, said, “Leveraging our depth of resources to provide stability to your growing wealth and the right partnership to the financing demands to support your strategic business growth we remain your anchor to the future.”

