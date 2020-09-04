Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter Statement is Now a Mural in Nashville – PHOTO

Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter statement which she made concerning the recent United States protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, is now a mural in Nashville,United States.

The legendary American singer, 74, made headlines when she expressed her support for Black Lives Matter movement in an interview with Billboard last month.

She said: “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen, and of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton’s remarks caught the attention of artist Kim Radford who had to make something special out it.

Dolly Parton?s Black Lives Matter statement is now a mural in Nashville (photos)

The Nashville-based muralist said she was already crafting a work of Parton on the side of The 5 Spot music venue when she stumbled on the statement in an article.

“I looked at her quote in particular and it was so sassy and a sensitive comment about something’s [sic] that got a lot of friction in the air right now,”Radford told a local reporter.

“And she just treated it just like Dolly does: lovingly. And it was just perfect.” Radford then incorporated the quote into her project.

The mural at The 5 Spot music venue features a bright-smiled Parton and her signature curly blonde hair. She is also surrounded by flowers and sparkles with her comment boldly displayed.

Radford admits that it all was a “happy coincidence” and she just couldn’t help but add more of Parton’s essence into the mural. “I wanted it to be a real display of an icon, [in a] fun, bright, artistic way,” she says.

“It’s a representation of an icon that Americans and really people across the globe are really proud to know and love her music.”

According to Radford, the mural has become a popular spot for tourists and selfie lovers and is something for her and others in the community to simply take pride in.

