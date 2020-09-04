Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles in Glamorous Slit Gown at Venice Film Festival – Photo

Georgina Rodriguez, the stunning partner of superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, commanded attention as she attended the 77th Venice Film Festival for The Human Voice screening on Thursday, September 3. The Argentine model, 26, stormed the red carpet dressed in an exquisite pink gown with a racy slit which rocked with matching face mask and heels.

The Venice Film Festival which is one of the world’s oldest award ceremonies, started on Wednesday September 2, and will end on September 12.

See more photos below.

