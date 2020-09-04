Chadwick Boseman’s High School to Create Scholarship in his Honor

The high school Chadwick Boseman attended is forming a memorial scholarship in his honour. Walter Mayfield, principal at T. L. Hanna High School in South Carolina where the actor attended, told TMZ the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship will give a yearly honor to a deserving student.

Mayfield says the goal is to create a sustainable scholarship for years to come, and the school is aiming to raise $100k toward that end.

The principal says a number of people have already reached out about contributing in Chadwick’s honor, even though they haven’t publicized the idea yet.

The school is reportedly trying to work with Boseman’s family on the plan.

Also, Chadwick’s former H.S. basketball coach, Wayne Jones, is pushing for the school to retire the number he used to wear — 32 — in his memory.

