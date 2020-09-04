Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Step out in their Pink Hermes Bags

September 4, 2020   Entertainment

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture dressed to the nines as they stepped out in their pink Hermes purses.

Recall that Offset gifted his daughter Kulture a Hermes bag for her 2nd birthday weeks ago. The toddler got a chance to rock the bag while going out with her mother.

They also both wore white-framed sunglasses for the outing.

Sharing photos and a video, Cardi referred to Kulture as her “best friend”.

See more photos and video below.

