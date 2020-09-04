American Man Shoots Wife Over S3X, Dumps Body, Opens Fire On Neighbors

A Man in Minneapolis, United states of America has been arrested after shooting dead his wife, dumping her body in their garage then opening fire on two sisters next door, wounding one while she shielded her 18-month-old niece from the gunfire.

Jason Michael Mesich killed his wife Angela Lynn then put her body in the garage of their home in Minneapolis at 11pm on Sunday.

According to police, they’d had an argument about not having enough s3x.

He then killed the wife and opened fire on neighbors. When authorities arrived, they engaged in a standoff with the man.

He fired 40 shots before being arrested.



Mesich told police that he and his wife had been arguing in the garage of their home.

He then went to retrieve a weapon from inside the house and returned.

When he got back, he said his wife hit him.

He punched her in the collar bone, he said, then she ‘told him’ to shoot her, so he did.

He told police ‘i emptied the gun on her’.

When asked why he’d shot the girls next door, he said he ‘hates all children’ and that they ‘weren’t good neighbors’.

The Saulter family say 12-year-old Makayla is a ‘hero’ for protecting her niece, Winter, from the hail of bullets.

Her family is now raising money for her medical care on GoFundMe page found here.

They have raised $46,000 of their $50,000 target.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)