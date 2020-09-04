2020 International Student Academic Merit Awards at Griffith University – Australia

Griffith University, a well-known public research university in Australia is awarding scholarship opportunities to Interested applicants who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This university provides a range of solutions and employment opportunities for students to help them plan their career and find work.

Application Deadline: September 30, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Value of Award: 20% of tuition fees

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have a minimum GPA in previous studies of 5.0 to 5.49 on a 7 point scale or equivalent. Check your suitability in the Minimum GPA criteria (PDF).

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Applicants must take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework program at Griffith University. After being registered, seekers will be automatically considered for this education award.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

