‘Why I Cancelled My Wedding At The Eleventh Hour’- Rita Dominic Finally Opens Up (WATCH VIDEO)

Popular Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic has shed light on why she remains single despite her biological cloth ticking away. Unbeknownst to most folks , the delectable as actually walking down the aisle together with her heartthrob (his identity is unknown) but cancelled the marriage at the last minute .

‘I almost married someone. We were there. We were at the purpose. It didn’t compute and I’m happy it didn’t compute because I saw the signs’, she sadly revealed during a recent interview.

“You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings but to change a grown person is difficult” she added.

