‘Why I Cancelled My Wedding At The Eleventh Hour’- Rita Dominic Finally Opens Up (WATCH VIDEO)

September 2, 2020   Entertainment   No comments

Popular Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic has shed light on why she remains single despite her biological cloth ticking away.Unbeknownst to most folks , the delectable as actually walking down the aisle together with her heartthrob (his identity is unknown) but cancelled the marriage at the last minute .

‘I almost married someone. We were there. We were at the purpose. It didn’t compute and I’m happy it didn’t compute because I saw the signs’, she sadly revealed during a recent interview.

“You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings but to change a grown person is difficult” she added.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW…

Share to your Friends…

64 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *