“My Fans Will Vote For You” – Erica Encourages Kiddwaya (WATCH VIDEO)

BBNaija Erica gave Kiddwaya’s some hope last night after he found his name on the long list of housemates put up for possible eviction on Sunday.

After the short voting exercise by the housemates, Kiddwaya was among the 6 housemates who could possibly leave the large brother’s house.

The ‘cruise master’ showed signs of fear and panic upon hearing his name but his love interest, Erica was there to encourage him.

She assured him of staying within the house because her fans wouldn’t wish to see him so he’s confident they’re going to vote for him. Her words appeared to bring some smile on her face.

Watch video below:

75 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)