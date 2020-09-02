Money Rain at Bobrisky’s SECRET BIRTHDAY Party as Mompha and many others attend (WATCH VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky held a secret birthday celebration yesterday September 31. The party was held at an undisclosed location, a year after his birthday celebration in Lekki area of Lagos state was disrupted by cops deployed by Director General of the Nigerian Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

The secret birthday celebration was attended by Mompha, Lolu, Leo Dasilva, Anita Joseph’s husband MC Fish, DJ Consequence and lots of others.

Here are videos which captured the cash rain at the birthday party;

watch the video below

