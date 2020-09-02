Magun: Married Woman Glued to Lover While Having S£X in Ogun State – VIDEO

September 2, 2020   News   No comments

A video making rounds online captured moment an unidentified married woman got glued to her lover while ha ving  $3x. Eyewitnesses linked the incident to “Magun” and it was gathered that the incident occurred in Ogun state. The couple were seen in the viral video crying and begging to regain their freedom from the charm.

Magun which in Yoruba language means “Do not climb”, is a dreadful and deadly charm usually employed by offended husbands to punish adulterous men having illicit $exual affairs with their wives.

Here is the video below;

View this post on Instagram

Eyewitnesses have linked the incident to “magun” and it was learnt it occurred in Ogun State

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

74 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *