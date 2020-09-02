DSS Interrogate Don Jazzy And Tiwa Savage Over Political Statements

Nigerian music producer, Michael Ajereh AKA Don Jazzy, and Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage, were reportedly invited by the Police and DSS for questioning over alleged political statemmet against the administration of President Muhamamdu Buhari. According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the duo were were invited to the DSS office in Lagos two weeks ago during which they were warned to be careful with their posts on the social media.

Shortly after that episode, the two celebrities together with colleagues Yemi Alade and Waje were summoned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who while sharing efforts they were making to tackle rape and other problems in the state and country, warned the musicians to steer clear of political comments in order not to incur the wrath of the President Buhari administration.

A member of Tiwa Savage’s management team, who confirmed the development to SaharaRepoters, said that the celebrated female artiste will not stop speaking for Nigerians regardless of any move by government.

But as if to confirm the subtle warning from government, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage both appear to have toned down their social media posts in recent days after the meeting with the DSS and police in Lagos.

For example, Don Jazzy, who is known to actively engage his numerous followers on social media, last posted anything on Twitter more than 22 hours while Tiwa never continued with her hashtag after the meeting with DSS Director at their Shangisha, Lagos office.

