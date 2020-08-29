R.Kelly Allegedly Attacked by Inmate Inside Chicago Prison

R Kelly has reportedly been attacked by another inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where he is currently serving time on a string of charges, including s e.x trafficking, racketeering and child p0rnography, as well as accusations of s.e.x ual exploitation of children.

The I Believe singer, 53, has pleaded not guilty to several charges in the states of Illinois, New York and Minnesota.

According to TMZ, R Kelly had been sitting on his bed in his cell when another inmate walked in and jumped him and started punching him.

Their sources claim the inmate had been angry about the jail being put on lockdown a few times, due to the singer’s protesters outside.

Reports claim the fight did not last long, and that R Kelly was checked by a doctor afterwards and did not have serious injuries or broken bones.

It is not known whether the fight was broken up by another inmate or by guards, and spokespeople for the Federal Bureau Of Prisons declined to comment to TMZ due to privacy and safety reasons for the inmate.

R Kelly has been in prison since 2019, having multiple requests for bail denied, including during the coronavirus pandemic.

