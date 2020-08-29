Moment officials drag Fleeing COVID-19 Patient off a Ryanair Plane – VIDEO

Officials dressed in hazmat suits raced to board a Ryanair flight after a passenger was diagnosed with coronavirus minutes before take-off. The passenger and his travelling companion were flying from London Stansted to Pisa in Italy last night when he received a text message confirming a positive test result.

Video posted on Twitter shows two officials in protective suits dealing with the man as flight attendants reassure passengers.

The passenger, who has not been named, breached coronavirus restrictions by leaving his home while displaying symptoms. He was moved to an isolated area at the airport before health officials met with him, Mail Online reported.

The flight took off nearly two hours behind schedule as the man’s seat and overhead bag carrier needed to be disinfected.

RyanAir said in a statement the infected passenger was on the plane for less than 10 minutes.

‘They were both wearing masks at all times at Stansted Airport,’ the airline said.

‘There was little if any risk of coronavirus transmission to other passengers or crew members as all of whom were also wearing face masks at all times.’

