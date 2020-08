The king of pop ‘ Michael Jackson‘ was born on this day 29th August in 1958. He would have been 62 years today. What are your top 5 Micheal Jackson songs?

Mine:

1. Heal the world.

2. Black or White.

3. Billie Jean.

4. Wanna be starting something.

5. Smooth criminal.

What’s your top 5 MJ songs?

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)