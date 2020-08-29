BBNaija: ‘I spend 300k on my skin every month’ – Erica brags

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica has bragged that she spends about N300k on cosmetics alone to maintain her glowing skin each and every month. Erica made this revelation during a conversation she had with her fellow housemate Brighto.

The 26-year-old commercial model and actress said that her face cream, body scrub, body cream, face treatments among other products amount to about 300k naira every month.

