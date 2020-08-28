Man Screams For Help As Flood Sweeps Him Away In Abuja – Disturbing Video

A man was reportedly found dead on Thursday morning, August 27, after he was swept away by heavy flood in Abuja,Nigeria.

The moment the man drowned was caught on video. In the tragic video, the man is seen wading through the brownish flood water that extended above his waist. He appears to miss his step and then struggles to regain balance, but the current was too heavy and he was swept away in seconds while screaming for help.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, August 26, in Trademore Estate, Lugbe Abuja.

The man’s body was found this morning, August 27.

Eyewitnesses claim he had been warned not to go in the water but he didn’t listen. He was also reportedly drunk at the time he ventured into the flooded street.

A voice in the video is heard saying, “That

The man done go. I dey warn am, I dey warn am.”

Below is a video showing the moment the flood swept him away.

Watch The Video Below

62 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)