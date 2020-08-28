Lionel Messi Wants Neymar To Follow Him To Manchester City

Lionel Messi ‘wants Neymar to join him at Man City’ after private talks with ex-Barcelona star

Lionel Messi has held private talks with Neymar and wants his former Barcelona teammate to join him at Manchester City, according to reports in Brazil.

Nou Camp chiefs are working to convince Messi to stay at the club following the Argentina superstar’s bombshell request to leave.

The 33-year-old rocked the Catalan giants on Tuesday night, when it is understood he asked for his contract, which has a year still to run, to be terminated under an end-of-season release clause.

Messi’s intention to quit the Nou Camp came after Ronald Koeman’s appointment as Quique Setien’s successor last week, following a hugely disappointing season which ended with an 8-2 Champions League quarter-final drubbing by Bayern Munich.

And according to ESPN Brasil, Messi has his heart set on a reunion with Pep Guardiola – and even wants Neymar to join him at the Etihad.

