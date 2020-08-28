Lionel Messi Follows Just Four Clubs On Twitter Including Chelsea And Man City 

FANS of some clubs are dreaming of signing Lionel Messi after a Twitter discovery – and they include both Manchester City and Chelsea.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner sent a fax to chiefs on Tuesday demanding Barca exercise a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for nothing with immediate effect.That was after been told that his privileges are over in which the club also worsened the situation by asking his best pal to leave.

However, the club believe that the clause has in fact expired, with the 33-year-old superstar under contract until the summer of 2021.

Club and player seem set for a legal battle over the clause, with Barcelona believing it expired on June 10 and that a €700m (£629m) buy-out clause is still valid while his representatives are insisting that an extension had been granted by the covid 19 hiatus.

Regardless of the situation, speculation over who he will join next continues to intensify with a host of clubs linked with a move.

However, eagle-eyed social media users believe they may have narrowed down his potential new employers to just four teams.

And it is all on the fact that the quartet are the only clubs he follows on Twitter.

Barcelona are one, his boyhood team back in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, another with English clubs Chelsea and Manchester City.

Can Chelsea’s fans also expect the arrival of the 6time ballon for winner?

