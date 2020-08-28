How German Man Paid £6,000 To Have His Ears Removed So His Head Looks Like A Skull – Photo

Sandro from Germany had both of his ears cut off via a £6,000 extreme surgery. He insisted his bizarre looks boosted his confidence despite being called ‘sick’. Known as ‘Mr Skull Face’ online, he had 17 body modifications in the past 13 years. The 39-year-old plans to get his eyeball tattooed and remove his nasal tip soon.

Over the past 13 years, Sandro has had 17 body modifications, including tongue-splitting surgery and a contactless payment chip embedded in his wrist.

He also underwent operations to insert implants in his forehead, forearm and hand.

Sandro believes that his appearance has made it difficult for him to find a job or a relationship, but it has also boosted his confidence.

But he warns those who are interested in exploring body modification to make careful decisions and make sure they’re doing it for the right reasons.

He said: ‘If you’re a beginner, do long and thorough research, think carefully about everything and take your time.

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)