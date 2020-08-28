Helicopter Crashes into Private Homes In Lagos Nigeria – VIDEO

There’s been a helicopter crash into a private homes at Opebi area of Lagos,Nigeria. Two people were confirmed dead, 1 person badly wounded and has been taken to a nearby hospital. The dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary.

The Lagos State Emergency services are on ground to provide emergency services.

According to the Accident Investigation Bureau, the investigating body in charge of all aviation-related accidents and incidents in Nigeria, said it has begun an investigation to unravel circumstances that led to a helicopter crash in the Opebi area of Lagos State.

AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketumbi, disclosed this in a telephone chat with our correspondent shortly after the crash on Friday afternoon.

“Our investigators are at the scene of the accident and investigation has commenced,” Oketumbi told The PUNCH and added that the Bureau would issue a formal report on the accident.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the helicopter crash, which was operated by Quorom Aviation, crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area.

First responders including operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency have been deployed in the scene of the accident.

LASEMA General Manager, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, said two persons died in the helicopter crash while another was injured and has been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and immediately activated the emergency response plan.

“The helicopter was carrying three people, one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while the other two were killed on impact and their bodies have been deposited in a mortuary. We are on top of challenges, especially crowd control. The operation is ongoing and updates will follow.”

