Young Secondary School Girls Storm Social Media To Show Off Expensive Iphones

A group of secondary school girls have stormed the internet to show off their expensive iphones.

The young school girls who go by the name ‘benefit girls’

Some secondary school girls, who go by the name “benefit girls” have gone viral on social media after they made a video showcasing their expensive iPhones while rocking their school uniforms.

Recall that some comedians had some weeks ago gone viral after tagging themselves “Benefit boys” in a comic video where they resumed secondary school with a Benz and chased their physics teacher out of their car.

Barely a month after their video went viral, these new set of alleged “secondary school” girls have decided to thread the same path, calling themselves “Benefit girls” as they show off their newly acquired iPhones.

In the video, the girl recording the video was heard screaming Benefit girls while they wave their iPhones in the air and make chants in Yoruba language.

Secondary School “Benefit Girls” Show Off Their Newly Acquired iPhones!!! pic.twitter.com/uajZYCjV49

— BBNaija BBNaija2020 Mc Ebisco | Mcebiscoo.com (@mcebisco) August 27, 2020

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)