Top Five US iPhone Games Hit $8.7 Million Daily Revenue in August

Over the years, mobile gaming has become a massive industry, bringing millions of dollars of profit for the most successful game developers. According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, the five top-grossing iPhone gaming apps in the United States hit $8.7 million in daily revenue at the beginning of this week. With more than $2.5 million daily profit, Roblox ranked as the top-grossing iPhone game in the United States.

Roblox and Candy Crush Saga Hit $4.4 Million in Daily Revenue

First released in 2006, the popular kid-friendly creation platform reached more than 290 million downloads and over $1bn in lifetime profits last year, and 67% of that amount came from the United States.

In June, Roblox ranked as the second top-grossing iPhone gaming app globally, with $26.15 million in revenue. Statistics show the popular gaming app generated $30.34 million profit among the iPad users and another $28.28 million in Google Play store the same month.

With almost $1.9 million in daily revenue, Candy Crush Saga ranked as the second top-grossing iPhone game in the United States, revealed ThinkGaming data. Statistics show that Roblox and King’s legendary candy puzzle game, as the two top-grossing iPhone games in the United States, hit $4.4 million in combined daily revenue.

Pokémon GO Hit Over $1.8 Million Daily Profit in August

In 2020, Pokémon GO continued generating a significant profit from its massive player base, with the weekly player spending jumping 70% amid Covid-19 lockdowns in March.

Statistics show the location-based mobile megahit developed and published by Niantic ranked third on the list of top-grossing iPhone games in the United States with over $1.8 million daily profit at the beginning of this week.

With $1.4 million daily revenue, PUBG Mobile-Mad Miramar ranked as the fourth highest-grossing iOS gaming app in the United States. The Sensor Tower data also revealed that popular game witnessed a surge in monthly player spending amid COVID-19 lockdown, with a peak of $270 million in March.

Homescapes closed the list of the five top-grossing iPhone mobile games in the United States, with over $995,000 in daily revenue in August.

