Nigerian man, Kaycee Madu appointed Minister of Justice in Canada

A Nigerian man, Kaycee Madu has made history after being appointed a Minister of Justice in Alberta, Canada.

Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday August 25, elevated Madu to the justice portfolio from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer move from justice to an economic portfolio.

With the appointment, Madu is now the first Black Canadian to occupy either provincial or federal justice positions of the justice minister, attorney general or solicitor general.

Kenney said;

“This effectively takes the Economic Development, Trade and Tourism portfolio (and) renames it. Additional functions will be added to the ministry over the weeks and months that come.

“This is a broadened and expanded ministry. Alberta is being hit especially hard with the double whammy of the global coronavirus recession, on top of that the collapse of energy prices which has clobbered our largest industry — oil and gas.”

Madu on his own part tweeted;

Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General – where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have.

Born and raised in southeastern Nigeria, Madu graduated from the University of Lagos with a law degree in 2001. He and his wife moved to Canada in 2005. They have three children. Madu, who has practised law in both Nigeria and Alberta, was first elected as an MLA in the April 2019 general election.

Dunia Nur, president of the Edmonton-based African Canadian Civic Engagement Council, said Madu has become a role model for the community.

