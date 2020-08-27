Moment 4-Year-Old Boy Buried Alive In The Debris Of Collapsed Apartment Is Pulled Out – VIDEO

There were loud cheers on Tuesday as the boy was pulled out hours after the five-storey apartment block collapsed, burying up to 70 people.

The boy was pulled out alive.

Some rescuers in India pulled a four-year-old boy alive from the debris of a collapsed building almost a whole day after he was buried, it has been reported.

There were loud cheers on Tuesday, August 25, as the boy was pulled out hours after the five-storey apartment block collapsed, burying up to 70 people.

The accident occurred late on Monday, August 24, in the western town of Mahad, south of Mumbai.

It required three disaster-response teams and sniffer dogs to work through the night, combing tin sheets, twisted metal and broken bricks in search of survivors.

Video footage of the rescue effort showed onlookers applauding and cheering as the child was pulled from the wreckage and hauled onto a stretcher.

National Disaster Response Force spokesman Sachidanand Gawde told reporters emergency workers had so far retrieved the bodies of two victims in addition to the little boy who survived the collapse

Earlier, a local official told the Reuters news agency that rescue workers had pulled more than 60 people alive from the rubble.

Below is a video showing the moment the boy was pulled out alive.

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)