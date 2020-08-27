Kanye West Fails to make November Ballot in Missouri

Kanye West has failed in his effort to appear on the Missouri ballot in the November election.

The rapper, 43, fell short in his bid by about 3,500 signatures, with only 6,557 submitted.

In Missouri, independent presidential candidates must submit a petition with 10,000 signatures from registered voters to be placed on the ballot ahead of the November election.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday it had “issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President.”

West who launched his bid back in July has also missed the deadline to qualify in several states. But in Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont, he will be listed as a presidential candidate on the ballots.

Today our office issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President. The petition was determined to have 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000. pic.twitter.com/vxOSk8WCD3 — Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) August 25, 2020

76 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)