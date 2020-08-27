Drama As Singer, Cynthia Morgan Goes On IG Live To Demand For Her ‘Money’ From Jude Okoye – VIDEO

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has caused a stir after she went on Instagram live to demand money from Jude Okoye.

The singer who was formerly signed to Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment was seen having an exchange with an unidentified person at an undisclosed location.

Morgan was heard saying; “Jude Okoye should give me my money, you went live on the internet and told everyone that I owe you money and I don’t owe you money”.

The unidentified male voice however told the aggrieved singer that Jude Okoye will not be able to give her the money if she goes live on Instagram.

