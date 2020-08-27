Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in a £50m deal. The England defender, 23, has signed a five-year deal worth up to £190,000-per-week after passing a medical.

He becomes manager Frank Lampard’s third major signing, taking the club’s spending to around £136m following the arrival of Hakim Ziyech for £37m from Ajax and striker Timo Werner for £49m from RB Leipzig.

After signing for the club, Chilwell said: ‘I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club.

‘I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.

‘I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of fans at Stamford Bridge.’

Chelsea complete ?50m signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City (Photos)

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season.

‘Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.

‘We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020-21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.’

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)