Cardi B shares Naked Photo of American First Lady Melania Trump

Cardi B has reacted to being unfavourably compared to US First Lady, Melania Trump, by releasing a naked photo of Melania Trump from her days as a model. It began with political correspondent DeAnna Lorraine saying: “America needs more women like Melania Trump and less like Cardi B.”

Cardi B quote-tweeted Lorraine’s tweet and wrote: “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

WAP stands for “Wet A** P****”

Cardi then quote-tweeted Lorraine’s tweet again and this time, she accompanied it with a naked photo of Melania Trump and the words, “This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet as* pu**y “ vibes …just sayin”

