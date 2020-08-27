Cardi B Reveals the Three Words she ‘Hates’ and will Never Rap in her Songs

Cardi B has revealed the three words that she will never use in any of her songs. During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, the WAP rapper revealed that she dislikes the terms “moist”, “discharge” and “horchata”.

She said “I mean, ugh, ‘discharge’ is kind of gross. A cringy word to me is ‘moist’. I just hate it. And I hate the word ‘horchata’. It’s a Mexican drink. It’s really good, but I just hate that word.”

Cardi B also admitted that she doesn’t like the clean radio edit for her latest single WAP, which features fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

WAP, which stands for “wet a** p***y”, was censored for radio and the title used instead is “Wet and Gushy”, and it seems Cardi B is not a big fan of the term “gushy” either.

After host Kyle Sandilands told Cardi he preferred the explicit version, she agreed, saying she can’t even bring herself to say the clean version’s title.

“I would have had to replace it with ‘bounce that big old booty’, because that’s the only thing that rhymed,” she said. “It was really hard to clean this song up, because I hate the word gushy.”

