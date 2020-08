Cardi B is never one to shy away from experimenting with colours, fashion and hairstyles.

The rapper Cardi B took to Instagram to get her followers’ opinion on her new hairstyle.

She shared a video showing her rocking a unique love hairstyle with her hair parked up into two and twisted in the shape of love.

“Ya like my hair,” she captioned the video.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)