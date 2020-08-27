Singer Burna Boy’s latest album continues to smash new records within weeks of its release. Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall Becomes Highest Charting Nigerian Album On Billboard

Nigerian singer and Grammy nominee, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album is now the highest charting Nigerian album on Billboard 200.

The African Giant released the album on Friday, august 14th and it has been trending on diverse social media platforms since then, with lots of positive reviews all across the internet.

The album appeared to be so outstanding that US singer and producer, P. Diddy said the album deserves to win album of the year.

His album peaked at number 1 on UK Apple top albums, making him the first Nigerian artiste to achieve such.

Twice As Tall also got five million streams just one hour after it dropped.

The album has now gone on to break another record, debuting at number 54 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest charting Nigerian album ever on the Billboard 200.

The announcement came via the verified account of the Billboard Charts which tracks sales and streams of albums within the American enclave. The account [@BillboardCharts] wrote that, “@burnaboy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on this week’s #Billboard200.”

This is a new peak position for Burna Boy after African Giant peaked at No. 104 on the same charts. Three years prior to that, Wizkid’s Sounds From The Other Side had also peaked at No. 107 on the same charts.

