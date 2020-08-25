Ronaldinho Released after Spending Five Months In Paraguay Prison
Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has been released from house arrest in Paraguay after his detention for holding a forged passport.The World Cup winner and his brother spent one month behind bars and another four detained in a luxury hotel in the capital Asuncion on bail.
Both have now been released, although they must pay $200,000 (£153,000) in damages between them.
Ronaldinho had a glittering football career before his retirement in 2015.
