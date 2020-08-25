Kim Kardashian shows off her famous Curves in Pink Bikini – Photo

August 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian proved she likes to work hard and play hard on Sunday, as she got to back to her professional duties posing for a s3xy photoshoot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.The 39-year-old reality star looked phenomenal showing off her famous curves in a barely-there hot pink bikini.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality was said to be taking part in a shoot for her KKW beauty range while showing off her assets.

