Investments in eSports Surpassed $1B in 2019, Revenues Could Reach $4B in 2022

According to the research data analyzed and published bySafeBettingSites.com, investments in eSports topped $1 billion in 2019 and revenues could hit $4 billion by 2022.

Photo credit; feedroll.com. Quantum Tech Partners $4 billion prediction is highly optimistic considering that the Goldman Sach’s estimate for the same year is $2.96 billion. Even Newzoo’s prediction of $1.76 billion is far lower.

July 2019 Recorded $557M in eSports Investments

eSports mergers and acquisitions for 2019 reached a total of $475 million. 39.4% of these were acquisitions of teams, while streaming rights and platform-related deals accounted for 24.2% of the total.

Moreover, July was the top-performing month in 2019 as investments reached a total of $557 million. Similarly, the month saw the highest investment amount of $517 million. This amount went to Chinese live streaming platform DouYu, when it went public on NASDAQ.

For the gaming industry as a whole, investments in 2019 amounted to $7.2 billion. This was a slight improvement on 2018’s $6.8 billion. eSports was one of the most significant parts of the industry, accounting for 20% of all M&A in 2019. During Q1 2020, investors pumped in $700 million into the industry, while M&A deals amounted to $1.6 billion. Interestingly too, the reach of eSports can be felt in ad spend as well. The global ad spend on the industry is set to increase by 9.9% to $844 million in 2020 according to a WARC study.

