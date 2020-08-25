I was mocked while at US college for being black – Davido

Davido has disclosed in an interview that he was mocked for being black at the college of Alabama in the States.

Speaking to the organizers of the Grammy Awards, Recording Academy, he recounted some of his experiences with racism. He disclosed that he was an object of ridicule due to his color at the college which is dominated by whites.

“It’s crazy, because I’m from both America and Africa, so I know how both sides think. I went to school in Alabama. I went to college at 15. I was very young. And Alabama was a predominantly white state,” he said.

“So being an African kid in a university where it’s 13% black people, it’s amazing. It’s not easy. I had to learn a lot of things when I was like, “Yo, why you look at me like that?”

And not even just being black, being African. They used to ask me questions like, “Yo, how’d you get to America?” I’m like, “What you mean? I came on a plane.” “Oh, y’all got airports?

“It’s crazy because like I said, I grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, this was when I was 15, 16, so I’ve always understood like, yo, this is going to happen. You know what I’m saying? Sometimes just because of the color of your skin, you might not get a lot of honesty from somebody. You feel me? So it was just crazy.”

