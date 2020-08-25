How Two Giant Snakes Attack Owner For Attempting To Carry Their 251 Eggs – VIDEO

Two giant snakes (one weighing 250 pounds and 30ft long) were some what nice at first but things took a bit of a turn at the end when the owner attempts to carry their eggs and babies. According to the owner, sometimes things get a little wild working with snakes. �They are beautiful and great snakes said their owner.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t get a little crazy when it comes to their eggs, after all natural instincts are just that.� “Unfortunately I can’t tell them that all I want to do is make sure their eggs will have the best chance of survival using a modern day incubator” said their owner.

“Most of the time people don’t understand why they lay so many eggs in the first place. �‍♂️Usually You’re going to tell the success rate of survival by how many offspring animals have annually�‍♂️Elephants have one baby about every 5 years but African driver ants have 3 to 4 million babies per year� pythons can lay up to 100 eggs in a year” their owner explained.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

