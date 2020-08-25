European stocks open strong on virus treatment hopes

European stocks marked their best day in nearly two weeks on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases stalling an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.6 per cent higher, after the United States’ health regulator said on Sunday it authorised the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment, according to Reuters.

The day’s gains came after a lackluster week for regional stocks, as a mix of low trading volumes, middling economic data and an uptrend in COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment.

“The weekend’s vaccine news is at the fore,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. “But we’re in this mid-summer volume vacuum, where the path of least resistance is higher.”

Spain’s Grifols, one of the world’s top producers of treatments based on human plasma, gained 1.6 per cent.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 2.1 per cent after the Financial Times reported the Donald Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company, while AstraZeneca marked further progress in the vaccine’s production.

Oil and gas was the best performing European sector, adding some 3.4 per cent as crude prices gained on weather-related disruptions to supply.

Automobile, chemical and bank stocks also rose more than 2 per cent.

A British telecoms company, BT Group, jumped around seven per cent after a media report that its board was preparing to defend it against takeover approaches from rivals and buyout firms.

UK government data showed on Friday the average number of people that one COVID-19 infected person will pass the virus on to had risen and may now be above one, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing.

