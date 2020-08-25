2Face Ventures into Agriculture, shows off his Massive Farm Land in Benue
Music star, 2Face has shown off his massive farm land in Benue state which has been named “Innobia Farms”.
Sharing a video of the farm land on his instagram page, he described it as the beginning of another chapter and also revealed that his crops are growing nicely.
”It’s official!!! INNOBIA FARMS.
Crops growing healthy nicely. This is the beginning of another chapter .
JAH GUIDE US.
#WARRIORS
#GRATEFUL
BENUE 2 the world
IDOMA land
@innobiaagro”, he wrote.
