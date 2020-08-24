Pastor & Church Members Beat up Landlord During Church Service For Giving Them Quit Notice – VIDEO

A viral video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some members or a church got into a physical f!ght with landlord. According to reports, the f!ght began after the landlord stormed the church and gave them Quit Notice to leave his space.

The incident reportedly happened this morning at Grace and truth arena Church located in Asaba, Delta State.

In the video going viral on social media, the landlord and some members of the church could be seen exchanging blows over the quit notice given to them, with the landlord raging with anger.

Watch the video below;

