Moment Neymar Danced Into The CL Final With His Own Speaker, Only To Lose – Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af0bBnsXTCU

The PSG superstar Neymar arrived at the Estádio da Luz carrying a large speaker and showcased some of his dance moves on his way into the dressing room.

For those who have been watching PSG in the Champions League this season, Neymar carrying a speaker isn’t new. Against Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16, we saw the Brazil international with a much smaller speaker dancing in front of the Dortmund squad

