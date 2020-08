According to an eye witness who sent us the video, Female Lautech student suddenly ran ‘mad’ and jumped off Okada that was on motion in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. Watch the videos below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cPrVliFhp4



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpYfwviEf-E

