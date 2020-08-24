Hydroxychloroquine: Stella Immanuel hires Attorney to battle queries from Boards

Dr. Stella Immanuel, the woman who took the world by storm in July when she claimed that Hydroxychloroquine is the potential cure for Coronavirus, has hired an Attorney to battle her queries from medical boards in the United States. Immanuel had claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the coronavirus.

She dismissed experts’ warning that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious heart problems for coronavirus patients, citing her experience with the use of the drug.

She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as the cure for the virus, according to her.

But Immanuel had revealed that since she opened up to the world on the steps of the Supreme Court, Texas Medical Board, Louisiana Medical Board and Houston Health department had all open queries against her.

She said she had hired an Attorney to fight back so that they would not shut her down and solicited for donations.

According to her, “since our visit to the steps of the supreme court, Texas Medical Board, Louisiana Medical Board and Houston Health department have all open queries against me.

“I have had to hire legal counsel to fight back so they don’t shut me down. Many patients and those I’ve inspired will be marginalized if I were to shut down.

“People have been asking how they can help. If you fell led to support please donate and share with your friends to donate. The battle is fierce but I know America will win in the end. Good will win.”

Immanuel later gave update, thanking those who donated money to pursue her cases.

She said: “Thank you, to all those who donated. Texas Medical Board has resolved the matter. Waiting for Louisiana medical board. So Far we have about $2,800 left from the money and I will donate it to the church. For now we are not needing any more money for legal funds. God bless

