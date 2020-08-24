Hushpuppi’s Alleged Girlfriend, Amirah Dyme Shows off Another Man

Amirah Dyme, the alleged girlfriend of Abass Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi has unveiled a new man on social media.

This is coming after the internet fraudster was arrested by the FBI for duping over 1.9million people to the tune of over 160 billion naira.

He was arrested in Dubai on 5 June, along with another Nigerian Olalekan Ponle and 10 other suspects.

However, Amirah who used to flaunt her love for Hushpuppi took to her Instagram page with over 3 million followers to share loved up photos with the mystery man.

She wrote; “I’d never make him choose between me and his PlayStation. I’m just gon hurt myself.”

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)