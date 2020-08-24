Gas supply increase raises power generation by 445MW

The increase in domestic gas supply to gas-fired power plants by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation raised the quantum of power generated by the facilities by 445 megawatts in five months.

Latest data on domestic gas supply to the power sector and electricity generation obtained from the NNPC in Abuja on Friday showed that gas supply to thermal plants increased between January and May this year.

Figures from the oil firm showed that during the period, gas supply to the plants moved up by 194 million standard cubic feet per day and led to 445MW increase in the quantum of power generated for the national grid.

It was also observed that in January 2020, a total of 640mmscfd of gas was supplied to the gas-fired power plants for the generation of 2,683MW of electricity.

The volume of gas supply to the plants increased to 834mmscfd in May 2020, shooting up power generation by the plants to 3,128MW.

Further analysis of figures obtained from NNPC showed that in February, March and April this year, gas supply to the thermal power plants were 699mmscfd, 661mmscfd and 78mmscfd respectively.

Similarly, the quantum of electricity generated by the above volume of gas supplied to the plants in February, March and April 2020 were 3,064MW, 2,856MW and 2,873MW respectively.

Based on data from the NNPC’s latest figures on domestic gas supply to the power sector, the 834mmscfd volume that was supplied in May this year was the highest volume released to the thermal plants in 2020.

This led to the highest quantum of power produced by the gas-fired plants in 2020, as the facilities generated 3,128MW in May.

The constraints in gas supply to power plants had repeatedly limited the quantum of electrify generated on the national grid.

