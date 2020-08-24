Forbes Reveal The Richest King In Nigeria With An Estimated Net Worth Of $300 Million

The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, HRM Frederick Obateru Akinruntan was named the richest monarch in Nigeria, according to Forbes. Oba Akinruntan is said to have an estimated net worth of $300 million, while Oba Sijuade of Ife’s estimated net worth is about $75 million.

The Ooni of Ife has investments in construction, landed properties and oil while Oba Akinruntan is mostly into oil. Oba Akinruntan is owner of the largest petroleum depot in Africa.He also owns Obat Oil Company which he founded in 1981 alongside a gas station which has grown to over 60 gas stations across the nation.

Apart from Oil business, the Oba is also into real estate, with Hotels in Abuja, buildings both home and abroad. He entered the history books in 2012 when he became the first black person to buy the 2014 model of Bentley which was accustomed only for Queen Elizabeth of England.

